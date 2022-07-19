Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Trading Up 2.5%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.10 and last traded at C$11.72. Approximately 30,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 90,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. Cormark set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Neo Performance Materials Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$476.79 million and a P/E ratio of 7.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.82.

Neo Performance Materials Announces Dividend

Neo Performance Materials ( TSE:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$210.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$212.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 1.6408584 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman acquired 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.25 per share, with a total value of C$103,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,256 shares in the company, valued at C$1,375,380. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 35,600 shares of company stock valued at $426,408.

About Neo Performance Materials

(Get Rating)

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.