Analysts Set Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) PT at $62.08

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.08.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $54.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aflac

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 120.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.