Analysts Set Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) PT at $57.10

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:TDC opened at $36.74 on Friday. Teradata has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.86 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $187,495.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,252.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $187,495.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,252.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $74,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 20,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

