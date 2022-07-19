Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAYU) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAYU – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.17. 2,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 2,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chavant Capital Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAYU – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Chavant Capital Acquisition were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

