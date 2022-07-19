Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.37

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.37 and traded as high as $3.14. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 887,169 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LXRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $421.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.21% and a negative net margin of 29,310.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.