Analysts Set Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Price Target at $104.20

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.20.

RHP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after buying an additional 66,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth $1,295,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:RHP opened at $80.33 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $101.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.38 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.68.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.