VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Receives $16.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.82.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VNET shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VNET Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
VNET Group Stock Performance
Shares of VNET stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. VNET Group has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $22.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $740.01 million, a P/E ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 0.10.
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.
