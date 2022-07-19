Comparing CI&T (NYSE:CINT) & Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and CI&T’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognizant Technology Solutions $18.51 billion 1.83 $2.14 billion $4.17 15.61 CI&T $267.71 million 4.93 $23.34 million N/A N/A

Cognizant Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than CI&T.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

90.7% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and CI&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognizant Technology Solutions 11.59% 19.07% 12.84% CI&T N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cognizant Technology Solutions and CI&T, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognizant Technology Solutions 1 4 7 0 2.50 CI&T 0 0 7 0 3.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $92.14, suggesting a potential upside of 41.54%. CI&T has a consensus target price of $17.14, suggesting a potential upside of 71.60%. Given CI&T’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Summary

Cognizant Technology Solutions beats CI&T on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. The company offers customer experience enhancement, robotic process automation, analytics, and AI services in areas, such as digital lending, fraud detection, and next generation payments; the shift towards consumerism, outcome-based contracting, digital health, delivering integrated seamless, omni-channel, and patient-centered experience; and services that drive operational improvements in areas, such as clinical development, pharmacovigilance, and manufacturing, as well as claims processing, enrollment, membership, and billing to healthcare providers and payers, and life sciences companies, including pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies. It also provides solution to manufacturers, retailers and travel and hospitality companies, as well as companies providing logistics, energy and utility services; and digital content, the creation of personalized user experience, and acceleration of digital engineering services to information, media and entertainment, and communications and technology companies. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

