CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives $9.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get CommScope alerts:

Insider Activity at CommScope

In other CommScope news, SVP Farid Firouzbakht purchased 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 59,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $499,791.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,212,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,110,598.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Farid Firouzbakht bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,273.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 87,814 shares of company stock worth $714,555 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CommScope

CommScope Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMM opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.68. CommScope has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $21.68.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 235.45% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CommScope

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.