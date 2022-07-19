NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives $62.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NUVA shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NuVasive in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -66.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.10. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $66.17.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $189,000.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

