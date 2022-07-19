Analyzing Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU) and Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS)

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Rating) and Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Alexco Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Timberline Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexco Resource has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Alexco Resource 0 2 0 0 2.00

Alexco Resource has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 649.71%. Given Alexco Resource’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alexco Resource is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Timberline Resources and Alexco Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberline Resources N/A -29.89% -28.76% Alexco Resource -90.08% -10.37% -9.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Timberline Resources and Alexco Resource’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$4.71 million ($0.03) -5.33 Alexco Resource $17.16 million 4.11 -$2.51 million ($0.11) -3.94

Alexco Resource has higher revenue and earnings than Timberline Resources. Timberline Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexco Resource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alexco Resource beats Timberline Resources on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral prospects in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada. The company also holds interest in the Paiute project covering an area of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain mining district, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Silver Crystal Mines, Inc. and changed its name to Timberline Resources Corporation in February 2004. Timberline Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

