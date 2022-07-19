Comparing Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) & ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY)

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY – Get Rating) and Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

ImageWare Systems has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anaplan has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of ImageWare Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Anaplan shares are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of ImageWare Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Anaplan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImageWare Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Anaplan 0 15 4 0 2.21

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ImageWare Systems and Anaplan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Anaplan has a consensus price target of $65.92, indicating a potential upside of 3.43%. Given Anaplan’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Anaplan is more favorable than ImageWare Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ImageWare Systems and Anaplan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImageWare Systems $3.47 million 0.59 $9.28 million N/A N/A Anaplan $592.18 million 16.20 -$203.60 million ($1.42) -44.88

ImageWare Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Anaplan.

Profitability

This table compares ImageWare Systems and Anaplan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImageWare Systems 236.30% -55.58% 119.29% Anaplan -33.25% -73.08% -24.45%

Summary

Anaplan beats ImageWare Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImageWare Systems

ImageWare Systems, Inc. operates as a biometric solution provider in the United States and internationally. It offers Imageware Biometric Engine, a biometric identity and authentication database built for multi-biometric enrollment, management, and authentication. The company also provides Imageware Proof that enables an entity to prove user identity from their biometrics, government issued ID, and credit bureau data; Imageware Capture that enables the capture of biographic and biometric details, such as face, fingerprint, palm print, and iris, as well as scars, marks, and tattoos; Imageware Identify, which enables a user to identify others from their biometrics; and Imageware Investigate that enables an officer to create digital lineups. In addition, it offers Imageware Credential that enables a user to design, build, and print badges for access control systems, which includes tickets, smart badges, wristbands, personal identity verification cards, and others; Imageware Digital ID, a decentralized identity service that enables self-sovereign identity underpinned by blockchain technology tied to biometrics; and Imageware Authenticate, which enables users to leverage multimodal biometrics hosted in a central server or cloud to log in to services and applications from a device. Further, the company provides Law Enforcement 2.0 solution which enables state, local, and federal agencies to capture, archive, search, retrieve, and share digital images, fingerprints, and other biometrics, as well as criminal history records on a stand-alone, networked, wireless or browser-based platform. It serves airports and seaports, education, financial, government, healthcare, and law enforcement industries. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise. The company delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model, as well as offers professional services related to implementing and supporting its application. It serves banking, capital markets, consumer products, healthcare, insurance, life science, media, professional services, retail, technology, telecom, and transportation industries, as well as government agencies. Anaplan, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

