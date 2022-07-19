Analysts Set Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target at $49.90

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASPN. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark set a $36.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.16. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.48 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 65,527 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,105,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.