RPS Group (OTCMKTS:RPSGF) Stock Price Down 11.2%

RPS Group plc (OTCMKTS:RPSGF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 11.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 1.19 and last traded at 1.19. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of RPS Group from GBX 145 ($1.73) to GBX 150 ($1.79) in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Get RPS Group alerts:

RPS Group Stock Down 11.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.20.

RPS Group Company Profile

RPS Group plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; communication; and creative and digital services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.