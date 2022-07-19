Bridgetown (BTWN) and Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) is one of 720 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Bridgetown to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bridgetown and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgetown N/A $89.05 million 19.10 Bridgetown Competitors $1.45 billion -$149.35 million 27.80

Bridgetown’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bridgetown. Bridgetown is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bridgetown has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgetown’s rivals have a beta of 0.03, meaning that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

43.2% of Bridgetown shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bridgetown and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgetown 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridgetown Competitors 108 578 913 18 2.52

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 85.69%. Given Bridgetown’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bridgetown has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgetown and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgetown N/A -64.69% 3.47% Bridgetown Competitors 34.60% -24.92% 2.90%

Summary

Bridgetown rivals beat Bridgetown on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Bridgetown

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

