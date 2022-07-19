Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives $44.58 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.95.

Several brokerages recently commented on EAT. Citigroup reduced their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,373 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Brinker International Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,917,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,631,000 after buying an additional 680,075 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Brinker International by 384.3% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 27,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,861,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EAT opened at $23.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average is $33.50. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.39. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $60.66.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The firm had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Articles

