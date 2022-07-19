Analyzing Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) & Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) and Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Income Property Trust $30.13 million 7.04 $9.96 million $0.80 22.41 Alexandria Real Estate Equities $2.11 billion 10.95 $571.25 million $2.79 50.85

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Income Property Trust. Alpine Income Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexandria Real Estate Equities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays an annual dividend of $4.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out 135.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays out 169.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alpine Income Property Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Alexandria Real Estate Equities has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Alpine Income Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alpine Income Property Trust and Alexandria Real Estate Equities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Income Property Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75 Alexandria Real Estate Equities 0 2 4 0 2.67

Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $21.06, suggesting a potential upside of 17.46%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus price target of $157.40, suggesting a potential upside of 10.95%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Volatility & Risk

Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.9% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Income Property Trust 29.48% 4.58% 2.22% Alexandria Real Estate Equities 18.30% 2.28% 1.39%

Summary

Alexandria Real Estate Equities beats Alpine Income Property Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF"). The asset base in North America includes 31.9 million RSF of operating properties and 3.3 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 7.1 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects, and 7.4 million SF of future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, technology, and agtech campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, technology, and agtech companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value.

