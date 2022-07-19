Contrasting Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) & GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iris Energy and GoodRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris Energy $8.39 million 20.73 -$60.17 million N/A N/A GoodRx $745.42 million 3.41 -$25.25 million ($0.04) -160.50

GoodRx has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A GoodRx -1.86% 2.86% 1.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Iris Energy and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

11.3% of Iris Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of GoodRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Iris Energy and GoodRx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris Energy 0 1 6 0 2.86 GoodRx 1 11 6 0 2.28

Iris Energy currently has a consensus target price of $22.57, suggesting a potential upside of 614.29%. GoodRx has a consensus target price of $16.56, suggesting a potential upside of 157.87%. Given Iris Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than GoodRx.

Summary

GoodRx beats Iris Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, pharma manufacturer solutions, and telehealth services. It serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

