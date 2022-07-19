Monument Circle Acquisition (NYSE:MON) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.79

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.79 and traded as high as $9.84. Monument Circle Acquisition shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Monument Circle Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monument Circle Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MON. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,135,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after acquiring an additional 421,859 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,952,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,768,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 469,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 108,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,028,000. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monument Circle Acquisition

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

