Hugo Boss AG to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hugo Boss in a report released on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Parker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hugo Boss’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hugo Boss’ FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BOSSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hugo Boss from €70.00 ($70.71) to €64.00 ($64.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hugo Boss from €59.00 ($59.60) to €64.50 ($65.15) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hugo Boss from €60.00 ($60.61) to €62.00 ($62.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.38.

Hugo Boss Stock Down 0.2 %

BOSSY opened at $11.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $866.22 million during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.11%.

Hugo Boss Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0959 per share. This is an increase from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Hugo Boss’s payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

About Hugo Boss

(Get Rating)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.