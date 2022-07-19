Brokers Issue Forecasts for 908 Devices Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 908 Devices in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the year. The consensus estimate for 908 Devices’ current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

908 Devices Trading Down 1.1 %

Institutional Trading of 908 Devices

MASS stock opened at $17.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24. 908 Devices has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $551.19 million, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 17.08 and a current ratio of 17.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in 908 Devices by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in 908 Devices by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at 908 Devices

In other news, VP Michael S. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $179,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $180,542.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael S. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,646 shares of company stock worth $1,659,422 over the last 90 days. 51.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Featured Stories

