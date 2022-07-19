Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Hyatt Hotels Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Hyatt Hotels in a report released on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hyatt Hotels’ current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.57) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $76.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average of $89.04. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.25 and a beta of 1.41. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $108.10.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $72,909.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,184.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.29, for a total transaction of $124,775.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $497,634.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $72,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,184.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,480 shares of company stock worth $1,301,518 in the last ninety days. 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

