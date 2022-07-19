William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Exelixis in a report issued on Wednesday, July 13th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXEL. StockNews.com downgraded Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $23.40.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 414,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 518,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,593 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $342,566.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,085.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $342,566.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,085.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $786,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 424,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,339,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

