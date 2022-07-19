Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Trane Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will earn $8.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.60. The consensus estimate for Trane Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.03 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TT. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.94.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $126.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.64 and a 200 day moving average of $149.12. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 18.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $217,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

