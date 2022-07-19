StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:HNP opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Huaneng Power International has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.37.
Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Huaneng Power International will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects.
