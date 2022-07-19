StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HNP opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Huaneng Power International has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.37.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Huaneng Power International will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects.

