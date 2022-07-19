StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Asure Software Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.60 million, a PE ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Asure Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Asure Software by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Asure Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in Asure Software by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 370,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

