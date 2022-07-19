StockNews.com Upgrades FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Buy

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.76 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 109.22% and a negative return on equity of 109.09%. FibroGen’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,317,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,081,000 after purchasing an additional 328,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,349,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,387,000 after buying an additional 313,769 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,317,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,978,000 after buying an additional 1,055,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,927,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,232,000 after acquiring an additional 420,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,732,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.