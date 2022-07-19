Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Oxbridge Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

OXBR stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 83.77%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oxbridge Re

(Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.