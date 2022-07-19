Banner (BANR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Banner to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Banner to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Banner Stock Performance

Shares of BANR stock opened at $57.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.03. Banner has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Banner Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BANR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 1,800 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Banner in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Banner by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Banner by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

