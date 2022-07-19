Banner (BANR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Banner to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Banner Price Performance

BANR stock opened at $57.32 on Tuesday. Banner has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Banner Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Banner

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Banner by 6.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,165,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Banner by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,597,000 after acquiring an additional 124,919 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Banner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Banner by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 221,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 46,746 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BANR shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Stories

