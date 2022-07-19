Columbia Banking System (COLB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $170.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Columbia Banking System to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

COLB opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.02. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,312.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,874.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,956. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $48,312.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,874.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,713 shares of company stock worth $158,593 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 22.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 92.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 37.8% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

