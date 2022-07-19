Banc of California (BANC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect Banc of California to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $82.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.90 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Banc of California to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BANC opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Banc of California by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 68,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Banc of California by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BANC shares. Raymond James lowered Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Banc of California to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

About Banc of California

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.