Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.1 %

DPZ stock opened at $406.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $374.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.07. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $321.15 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. BTIG Research downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.46.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 24.3% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 22.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

