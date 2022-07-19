Heritage Financial (HFWA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $55.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 38.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Heritage Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $903.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Insider Activity at Heritage Financial

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,470 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $141,290.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,760.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 25.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 15.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

