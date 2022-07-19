Blackstone (BX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect Blackstone to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.16. The firm has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 176,431 shares worth $6,768,730. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after acquiring an additional 401,063 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 91.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 708,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,899,000 after acquiring an additional 337,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 27.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 850,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,927,000 after buying an additional 185,601 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,776,000 after acquiring an additional 174,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Blackstone by 20.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 875,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,097,000 after purchasing an additional 145,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.