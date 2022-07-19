Umpqua (UMPQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.38 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Umpqua to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.00. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Umpqua Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Umpqua

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

In other news, Director Luis Machuca bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $131,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,714.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Umpqua news, Director Luis Machuca bought 7,600 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $131,404.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,714.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $88,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,303.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Umpqua

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 65.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 28,508 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth $1,323,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 97.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 31,191 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 6.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Umpqua from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

About Umpqua

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.