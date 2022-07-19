Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 42.15%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.97. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $45.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $78,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,770.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,907,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,621,000 after purchasing an additional 174,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,609,000 after buying an additional 366,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,100,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,292,000 after acquiring an additional 60,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,733,000 after purchasing an additional 452,218 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,923,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,009,000 after purchasing an additional 149,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPBI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

