Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.200-$5.400 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.20-5.40 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE KNX opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 62.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.58.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Articles

