Analyzing Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) and Suic Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC)

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) and Suic Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Suic Worldwide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $1.59 million 10.91 -$14.29 million ($1.83) -1.13 Suic Worldwide $380,000.00 34.76 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

Suic Worldwide has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

7.1% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Suic Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -915.04% -109.71% -85.69% Suic Worldwide 0.83% -6.57% 0.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cyclo Therapeutics and Suic Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Suic Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cyclo Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 676.70%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than Suic Worldwide.

Risk and Volatility

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suic Worldwide has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Suic Worldwide beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. In addition, it sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

About Suic Worldwide

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides IT management consulting services. The company was formerly known as AJ Greentech Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. in July 2017. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

