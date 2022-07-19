Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $31.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $852.95 million, a P/E ratio of -30.86 and a beta of -0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.18 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, CFO Mark Hair acquired 6,200 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, CFO Mark Hair acquired 6,200 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Treace sold 8,456 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $136,818.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,270,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,558,971.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,384. 41.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMCI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 69,823.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,905,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,618 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,454,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,759,000 after purchasing an additional 597,376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,370,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,824,000 after purchasing an additional 94,603 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,687,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,917,000 after purchasing an additional 152,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,352,000 after purchasing an additional 86,363 shares in the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.