10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

TXG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.86.

10x Genomics stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average is $67.65. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $191.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -44.76 and a beta of 1.86.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,144,352.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,692.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $61,632.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,144,352.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,887 shares of company stock worth $238,290 in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 46.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 1,315.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

