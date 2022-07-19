Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Valens Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VLNS opened at $0.65 on Friday. Valens has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valens

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valens by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 18,932 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valens by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 41,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 27,770 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valens by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 24,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valens during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valens Company Profile

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

Further Reading

