Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Target Price to $64.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WDC. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.59.

Western Digital Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $46.90 on Friday. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,678 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

