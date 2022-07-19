Associated Banc (ASB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $262.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.54 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Associated Banc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

ASB stock opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 600,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,107 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $924,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Associated Banc by 1,891.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth $719,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Articles

