Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Urban Outfitters from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $19.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $41.03.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,145 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.