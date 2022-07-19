Head to Head Review: Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) vs. Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allied Healthcare Products and Sanara MedTech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Healthcare Products $36.28 million 0.21 $1.69 million ($0.47) -3.98 Sanara MedTech $24.14 million 8.63 -$7.92 million ($1.32) -19.78

Allied Healthcare Products has higher revenue and earnings than Sanara MedTech. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allied Healthcare Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Healthcare Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Allied Healthcare Products and Sanara MedTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sanara MedTech has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.50%. Given Sanara MedTech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than Allied Healthcare Products.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Healthcare Products and Sanara MedTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Healthcare Products -6.68% -20.93% -11.21% Sanara MedTech -36.63% -31.14% -26.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Allied Healthcare Products has a beta of -3.34, meaning that its stock price is 434% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allied Healthcare Products beats Sanara MedTech on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Healthcare Products

(Get Rating)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products. It also provides medical gas equipment, which include construction products consisting of in-wall medical system components, central station pumps and compressors, and headwalls; regulation devices and suction equipment comprising flowmeters, vacuum regulators, and pressure regulators, as well as related adapters, fittings, and hoses that measure, regulate, monitor, and transfer medical gases from walled piping or equipment to patients; and disposable oxygen cylinders to provide oxygen for short periods. In addition, the company offers emergency medical products that include respiratory/resuscitation products, such as demand resuscitation valves, portable resuscitation systems, bag masks and related products, emergency transport ventilators, precision oxygen regulators, minilators, multilators, and humidifiers; and trauma and patient handling products that include spine immobilization products, pneumatic anti-shock garments, and trauma burn kits. It serves hospitals, hospital equipment dealers, hospital construction contractors, home health care dealers, emergency medical products dealers, and others. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Sanara MedTech

(Get Rating)

Sanara MedTech Inc. develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution. The company also provides HYCOL Hydrolyzed Collagen Powder and Gel, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers. In addition, it develops FORTIFY TRG, a freeze-dried, multi-layer small intestinal submucosa extracellular matrix sheet; FORTIFY FLOWABLE extracellular matrix, an advanced wound care device; and VIM Amnion Matrix, a single layer sheet of amnion tissue. The company was formerly known as WNDM Medical Inc. and changed its name to Sanara MedTech Inc. in May 2019. Sanara MedTech Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

