Raymond James Comments on Barrick Gold Corp’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GOLD. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.01.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $15.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.40. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

