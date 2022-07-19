Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Boosted by Analyst

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $3.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.77. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $13.02 per share.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $417,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 48.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
See Also
