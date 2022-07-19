Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Reduced by Analyst

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spin Master in a report released on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$537.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$470.59 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Spin Master in a report on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.58.

TSE:TOY opened at C$44.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.63. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$39.85 and a twelve month high of C$54.18. The stock has a market cap of C$4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

