First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.34. The consensus estimate for First Republic Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.45 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FRC. StockNews.com raised First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.21.

NYSE FRC opened at $153.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.26. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $133.37 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

